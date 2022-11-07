Idaho average gas prices fall, following national trend

In Idaho, the lowest price for gas was $4.62 per gallon while the highest was $6.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.67 per gallon.

BOISE, Idaho — After weeks of seeing the cost of gas fall across the country, Idahoans will now see some relief at the pumps this week.

The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $5.28 per gallon, according to a new report from Gasbuddy.

The price of gas in Boise is costing consumers 19.7 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and $1.63 higher than a year ago. Diesel has also declined by 8.5 cents nationally in the last week, now costing $5.65 per gallon on average.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $5.15 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.71 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy. Throughout the state, the lowest listed price was $4.62 per gallon and the highest was $6.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.67 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 12.8 cents per gallon, averaging $4.66 per gallon. The national average is up 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to Gasbuddy.

"The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago."

Nationally, Idaho ranks 7th for most expensive fuel behind California ($6.09), Hawaii ($5.62), Alaska ($5.48), Nevada ($5.40), Oregon ($5.40), and Washington ($5.36). Currently, the least expensive gas in the country can be found in Kentucky at $4.31 per gallon.

“The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad," Mathew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director, said. "We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue.”

Idaho gas prices as of 7/11/22:

Boise - $5.28

Coeur d’Alene - $4.92

Franklin - $5.26

Idaho Falls - $5.15

Lewiston - $4.82

Pocatello - $5.20

Rexburg - $5.25

Twin Falls - $5.32

Neighboring areas and their current average gas prices:

Utah - $5.19/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $5.24/g.

Oregon - $5.39/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $5.46/g.

"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong." De Haan said, "but we're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."

