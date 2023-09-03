Idaho dignitaries honor former Gov. Phil Batt during statehouse service

"May history record forever the greatness of Governor Phil Batt, and his devotion to Idaho," former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne said during Thursday's service.

BOISE, Idaho — The life and public service of former Governor Phil Batt were honored Thursday during a ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol.

The state's 29th governor died on March 4, the morning of his 96th birthday, and Idaho Day - a date that marks the anniversary of when Abraham Lincoln established Idaho as a territory.

Batt served as governor from 1995 to 1999. During his political career, he also served as a legislator, lieutenant governor, and Idaho Republican Party chairman.

Batt will lie in state in the Rotunda until Friday at 10 a.m. During Thursday's ceremony, the four state leaders who served after Batt – Gov. Brad Little, former Gov. Butch Otter, US Senator Jim Risch, and former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne – shared memories and spoke about Batt's legacy in the Gem State.

"I wish all future leaders can take a lesson from this man," Little said during the service. "Take the long view, the political of our state and country has always, and always will ebb and flow. But regardless of the issues at hand, Governor Batt demonstrated how you do business doesn't have to change all that much. Listen, work together, compromise - but don't lose sight of your principles."

The dignitaries shared stories of Batt's mentorship, sense of humor, and love of music and writing. They also praised Batt for his public service and fiscal responsibility.

"We are the great state of Idaho, and our motto is Esto Perpetua - may it be forever," Kempthorne said. "May history record forever the greatness of Governor Phil Batt, and his devotion to Idaho, and his compassion for people, his humility, his decency and his civility. All traits that Idahoans recognize, and admire and embrace. Indeed, Esto Perpetua - May it be forever."

At 10 a.m. Friday, Gov. Batt will be honorably transferred to the Cathedral of the Rockies at 717 N. 11th St. A public funeral service will begin at Cathedral of the Rockies at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

After the funeral, Governor Batt will be laid to rest in Wilder during a private ceremony.

