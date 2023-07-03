Gov. Phil Batt to be honored Thursday and Friday in Boise events

Batt, Idaho's 29th governor, passed away March 4 on his 96th birthday.

BOISE, Idaho — Public events to honor the life and public service of Idaho’s 29th governor, Phil Batt, are set for Thursday and Friday.

Batt, who served as governor from 1995 to 1999, passed away Saturday morning on his 96th birthday.

His body will lie in state in the Idaho Capitol Rotunda Thursday. Gov. Batt will be laid to rest Friday in a private ceremony in Wilder following a public funeral service in Boise.

Here is the schedule of events provided by the office of current Idaho Gov. Brad Little:

Thursday, March 9

10 a.m.: Gov. Batt will be honorably transferred and arrive at the Capitol. The Idaho Army National Guard band will perform honors and the Idaho Air National Guard will conduct a flyover, weather permitting. Gov. Little will lead a service, which also will include remarks from former Governors C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne, and from U.S. Senator Jim Risch, who also served as Idaho’s governor for seven months in 2006.

Gov. Batt will lie in state in the Rotunda until 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.

Friday, March 10

At 10 a.m., Gov. Batt will be honorably transferred from the Capitol Rotunda to the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St.

11 a.m.: Funeral service begins at Cathedral of the Rockies. The public is invited to attend the service and the reception that will follow. The service will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Following the funeral and reception at Cathedral of the Rockies, Idaho State Police will lead the procession of family and invited friends to the Wilder Cemetery for a private burial service.