Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt celebrates 95th birthday with state leaders

BOISE, Idaho — All of Idaho's living governors were in the same room Friday night to celebrate former Gov. Phillip Batt's 95th birthday.

Along with Batt, current Idaho Gov. Brad Little, former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne were at the Idaho State Archives.

"I'm really flattered by this many came out. They got plenty of better things to do than this," Batt said laughingly.

Batt was a state senator and a lieutenant governor before becoming Idaho's 29th governor. He served one term from 1995 to 1999. Throughout his political career, he advocated for more human rights legislation, such as more protections and compensation for farmworkers. Batt also helped to establish the Idaho Commission on Human Rights and advocated for the state to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday.

His motives to recognize and create laws surrounding human rights in the state of Idaho were praised by his gubernatorial successors Friday.

"If anyone personifies humility, dignity and honor to one another - it's Phil Batt," Kempthorne told the crowd who gathered for Batt's birthday celebration.

In 2019, Batt was awarded the state's top honor; the 2019 Idaho Medal of Achievement. He was the third person in history to receive the medal, which was presented to him by Otter, Little and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Linda Copple Trout.

The lawmakers who attended all mentioned Batt helped and guided them throughout their political careers.

"I can't think of anyone if any people have done more, for the state of Idaho and [Batt] mentored all of us and we've carried that forward," Risch said.

Little and Otter both said Batt's encouragement is the reason they got into politics in the first place.

"Whether it be education, whether it be roads, whether it be conservative governance where we weren't spending too much money -- all of us have followed in his footsteps," Little said.

It's no coincidence the man who many lawmakers call a rare leader, who brought people in Idaho together, celebrated his birthday on Idaho Day.

"We didn't make too many enemies," Batt said. "We saw the good in most people."

Batt was also there to sign his book, 'Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt' written by Rod Gramer. During the celebration, all the Idaho governors and former colleagues of Batt spoke.

