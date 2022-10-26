New education center launches to honor former Idaho Gov. Philip Batt

The Philip E. Batt Building will house the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. The name is to honor the former governor's contributions to human rights in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Philip Batt was Idaho's Governor from 1995 to 1999. He is 95 years old, and rarely makes public appearances.

However, Wednesday was an exception, as he joined other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to launch construction of a new education center.

The Philip E. Batt Building will house the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. The name is to honor the former governor's contributions to human rights in Idaho.

"Governor Batt is such an inspiring figure in state history, his personal and professional commitment to human rights - it’s a legacy we should all aspire to," Executive Director for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Dan Prinzing said. "To start the construction of this building, not only named in his honor, but in recognition of the work that will be done inside. It’s an exciting day for us.”

Governor Batt was joined by two successors - Butch Otter and current Idaho Governor Brad Little. Sen. Mike Crapo and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also attended.

They gathered to sign a beam that will be part of the new education center.

“Well I’m very pleased with it," Batt said. "Not saying I would originally deserve anything like it, but it’s wonderful for me.”

The Wassmuth Center was founded in 1996 and is the home of the Anne Frank Memorial. The center's mission is to promote respect for human dignity and diversity through education and to foster individual responsibility to work for justice and peace.

“The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is an education center, so we provide programing and resources on-site in the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial," Prinzing said. "Off-site classrooms, companies, communities throughout the state of Idaho, and online now reaching national and international audiences. Our mission is to promote respect for human dignity and diversity through education.”

The old building was demolished to make room for the Philip E. Batt Building. The building is to honor the legacy of a governor who made contributions to human rights - like sponsoring the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, and pushing legislation as governor to cover Idaho's Hispanic farm workers under the state's workers compensation program.

“It is such a fitting recognition, but to acknowledge the fact - Governor Batt is 95 years old, and that he could join us this morning and witness what is being created in his honor," Prinzing said. "As we said, this is not a building built because he was a governor. This is a building named in his honor because of the man he his, and what he gave to the State of Idaho and it’s that personal and professional commitment that presents so much, and hopefully inspires each of us to stand a little taller and get a little louder, speaking up to promote and protect human rights.”

The public was also invited to sign the beam Wednesday morning.

“Oh I’m very honored. It’s a whole procedure. Just astounded to get the building named after me,” Batt said.

The building is projected to open in August 2023. The Wassmuth Center has been hosting a "Building Our Future" campaign to fund construction. The project had raised $4.7 million as of Oct. 25, with a goal of $5.5 million.

