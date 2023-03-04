Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt passes away on 96th birthday

Batt served as Idaho governor from 1995 to 1999.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt passed away Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, family confirmed.

Batt was born March 4, 1927, in Wilder. After graduating from Wilder High School he studied chemical engineering at the University of Idaho from 1944 until 1948. During World War II, he served 16 months in the Army Air Forces before returning to the university.

The date of his birth - and death - fall on the anniversary of Idaho's establishment of a U.S. territory in 1863. In 2022, all of Idaho's living former governors and current Gov. Brad Little celebrated Gov. Batt's 95th birthday -- and Idaho Day -- at the Idaho State Archives.

A Republican, Batt served as Idaho governor from January 1995 to January 1999. During his political career, he had also served as a legislator, lieutenant governor and Idaho Republican Party chairman.

Batt had a reputation as a man of wit, wisdom and decency. While governor, he sponsored the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission and pushed for legislation to cover farmworkers under the state's worker's compensation program.

The new education center for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, now under construction, has been named the Phil E. Batt building in his honor.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is gathered.

Watch more Idaho politics: