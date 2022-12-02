Head-on crash on I84 blocks portion of eastbound traffic

According to ISP, a 33-year-old Boise man traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes collided head-on with a car, driven by a 22-year-old man from Meridian.

BOISE, Idaho — A car crash involving two vehicles Thursday night caused eastbound traffic on I84 to be blocked on portions of the road, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m., near Cole Road in Ada County. According to ISP, a 33-year-old Boise man was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes in a Toyota car when he collided head-on with a Nissan, driven by a 22-year-old Meridian man.

Both of the men were wearing seatbelts, but still needed to be transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for nearly three hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the accident. ISP is investigating the crash.

