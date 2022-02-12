Nampa man dies in car crash into pole

Nampa Police said the crash happened at the corner of 12th Ave Road and West Iowa Avenue Friday morning. The 56-year-old died from his injuries at a local hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — A 56-year-old Nampa man died in the hospital early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, the Nampa Police Department reported.

According to a news release, police responded to a crash into a pole at the corner of 12th Ave Road and West Iowa Avenue around 4:11 a.m. Friday.

The Nampa Fire District and EMS were also dispatched, and were forced to extricate the man from his vehicle.

The 56-year-old was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa Police said the cause of Friday's crash is unknown, but "a medical problem is being considered as a possible factor."

Police have not released the man's name at this time.

