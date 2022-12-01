I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of La Grande.

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of La Grande.

Only local traffic is able to use OR 204, also known as Tollgate Highway, according to ODOT. No alternate routes for I-84 are available in the area.

Westbound I-84 is also closed to truck traffic between Ontario (Exit 374) and Baker City due to limited parking availability from the closure near La Grande. The section is open to passenger vehicles, ODOT said.

Trucks must exit the freeway before or at Exit 374.

For the latest updates on closures, visit TripCheck.com or call 511 at 800-977-6368. For those outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

