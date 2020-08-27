Driver hurt in crash into semi truck in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho — A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a semi truck in Fruitland Thursday morning.
The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 95, according to Idaho State Police.
Investigators say 20-year-old Riley Clark was driving north on the highway when his Kia Optima crashed into the trailer of a semi as the truck turned eastbound onto NW 2nd Avenue.
The Optima came to a stop on the highway, while the semi driver continued onto NW 2nd Avenue, then stopped. Both Clark and the truck driver, identified as 39-year-old Ronald Ekstrand of Shoshone, were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened, police say.
Clark was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Medical Center in Fruitland for treatment. The wreck blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 95 for about two and a half hours, but the roadway is now clear.