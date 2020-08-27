Driver hurt in crash into semi truck in Fruitland

The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 95, according to Idaho State Police.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a semi truck in Fruitland Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 95, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators say 20-year-old Riley Clark was driving north on the highway when his Kia Optima crashed into the trailer of a semi as the truck turned eastbound onto NW 2nd Avenue.

The Optima came to a stop on the highway, while the semi driver continued onto NW 2nd Avenue, then stopped. Both Clark and the truck driver, identified as 39-year-old Ronald Ekstrand of Shoshone, were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened, police say.