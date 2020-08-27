Woman killed in Gem County motorcycle crash

State Highway 52 was blocked in both directions while troopers investigated, but has since been reopened.

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — An Emmett woman died after a motorcycle wreck in Gem County near the Black Canyon Reservoir Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 5:13 p.m. on State Highway 52 near Spring Creek Road.

According to Idaho State Police, 44-year-old Theresa Woodhall was riding west on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when her motorcycle went off the road. Woodhall was thrown from the Harley in the crash, and died at the scene.

She was not wearing a helmet, police say.