Woman killed in Gem County motorcycle crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — An Emmett woman died after a motorcycle wreck in Gem County near the Black Canyon Reservoir Wednesday.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 5:13 p.m. on State Highway 52 near Spring Creek Road.
According to Idaho State Police, 44-year-old Theresa Woodhall was riding west on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when her motorcycle went off the road. Woodhall was thrown from the Harley in the crash, and died at the scene.
She was not wearing a helmet, police say.
The highway was blocked in both directions as troopers investigated, but has since been reopened.