The Idaho Transportation Department posted the the highway is blocked at milepost 83.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department says Idaho 55 is blocked north of Banks due to a crash.

ITD posted on its website at 1:35 p.m. that the highway is blocked between Sportsman Access and Smith's Ferry Drive - High Valley Road.

The crash is at milepost 83, that's 17 miles north of the Horseshoe Bend area.

Motorists should be on the lookout for a crash and expect delays.

Idaho State Police is responding.