1 hurt in five-vehicle wreck on US-95

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — One person was hurt in a major wreck involving four passenger vehicles and a semi Thursday afternoon.

The wrecks happened on southbound US-95 near Cambridge in Washington County just after 2:30 p.m.

A semi truck and a Volkswagen Atlas were stopped on the highway for a previous crash, according to Idaho State Police, when a woman in a Cadillac Escalade failed to slow down in time. The woman tried to miss the other vehicles by driving onto the right shoulder, but sideswiped the semi, then rear-ended the Volkswagen.

Another driver in a Honda then crashed into the back of the semi, with her car becoming wedged between the semi's trailer and the jersey barrier. That trapped car was then rear-ended by a Ford F-150.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, police say. The woman driving the Honda was taken to a hospital by ambulance; the severity of her injuries have not been released.

The pileup blocked the southbound lanes for three hours. The crashes remain under investigation.

