Nampa man killed in crash with pickup identified

Police say the other driver admitted to drinking whiskey and running a red light before T-boning the victim's car.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after the driver of pickup truck smashed into his car early Wednesday morning in Nampa.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old William Herron of Nampa.

According to Idaho State Police, Herron was driving west on 2nd Street South at about 12:30 a.m. when another man - 33-year-old Joshua R. Reyes of Nampa - drove through a red light at the intersection of 11th Avenue South, T-boning Herron's Subaru.

The impact of the crash was enough to cave in the side of the Subaru and push both vehicles off the road, according to court documents. Herron died from his injuries at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Reyes told officers at the scene he had drank several shots of whiskey that night, and that he "knew he was going to jail."

The driver also said that he had seen the signal at the intersection turn yellow and had sped up to try and "beat the light," according to the affidavit.

A trooper wrote in his report that Reyes failed field sobriety tests and seemed to believe that his pickup had collided with a semi truck.

"Reyes was completely unaware of the severely damaged Subaru that was near his vehicle," the trooper wrote in an affidavit. "Reyes stated the crash could have been avoided if he was not drinking."

Three Breathalyzer samples collected from the suspect registered Reyes' blood-alcohol content at .175, .204, and .174 - well above Idaho's legal limit of .08. According to the probable cause affidavit, troopers also confiscated two knives, a cartridge of THC oil, and a pair of spiked brass knuckles from Reyes.

Reyes was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail after being medically cleared at West Valley Medical Center.

He is charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in Herron's death, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Reyes is currently held in jail on a $1 million bond, and is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb 2. If convicted of vehicular manslaughter, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

