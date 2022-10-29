x
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home.

In a Facebook post, BPD thanked members of the neighborhood who were able to quickly spot the animal and keep a safe distance away.

This guy showed up for trick or treating a little too early today in Columbia Village. Officers are assisting Fish and...

Posted by Boise Police Department on Saturday, October 29, 2022

