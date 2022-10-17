Mountain lion sighting in Boise

Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know.

Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know.

Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.

Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own eyes, or receive a photo.

"It bears mentioning that even if we are able to confirm that these sightings were in fact a mountain lion, we do not believe there is an imminent risk to public safety," Pearson said.

There were three sightings received through Ada County Dispatch, he said. The first, which Pearson said Fish and Game did not receive until the afternoon, was made around 4:43 a.m. Monday between the 800 block of East Park Boulevard and the Boise River Greenbelt. There were two additional sightings reported in the afternoon.

Pearson said people should be vigilant on the Greenbelt, especially between dusk and dawn.

Residents should also report any mountain lion sightings to by calling Fish and Game's Southwest Region Office at 208-465-8465 during business hours, or 208-854-8964 after business hours.

Boise Police said they were aware of a reported mountain lion on the Greenbelt, and officers responded to a bridge near Ninth Street and Capitol Boulevard, according to Communications Manager Haley Kramer.

“Upon further investigation it was determined that the Mountain Lion was actually in the area of Shoreline and Americana,” Kramer wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “The incident has since been taken over by Idaho Fish and Game. We ask everyone to please avoid the area.”

Idaho Fish and Game received multiple reports of mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City in mid-September, as previously reported. Two reports were confirmed.

Safety Tips from Idaho Fish and Game:

Don't run away. Don't turn your back. Make yourself look large. Yell loudly, but don't scream because a high-pitched scream can sound like a wounded animal. Back away slowly while maintaining eye contact. Safety equipment could include bear spray, a noise device or a bright flashlight. If you are attacked, fight back.

