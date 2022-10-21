New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator

A New Plymouth resident out walking a dog around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening spotted something moving in the brush, and discovered a 3.5-foot-long alligator.

First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area.

Brian Pearson, regional communications manager for Idaho Fish & Game, said the alligator was found south of New Plymouth. “The reporting party loaded the alligator into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game, who picked up the animal this morning,” Pearson told the Idaho Press on Friday. “Fish and Game is investigating where the animal may have come from, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest regional office at 208-465-8465.”

The unusual incident was first reported Friday by KIVI-TV.

New Plymouth is located about 23 miles northwest of Caldwell and just southeast of Ontario, Oregon.

Pearson said, “As far as alligators or crocodilians in general, they’re not native, we do not want them here, and they may or may not even be able to survive in Idaho.”

Without proper permitting, he said, “It is illegal to possess crocodilians in Idaho. And under all circumstances, it is illegal to release crocodilians in Idaho.”

