Eagle band plays concert from their driveway to lift neighbors' spirits

The Bobby Dee Keys Band played for four straight hours on Friday evening to brighten their neighbors' day with some upbeat music.

BOISE, Idaho — The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are hitting Treasure Valley musicians hard, as many of them make all their income from playing at local bars and restaurants. But that is not stopping the Bobby Dee Keys Band from having concerts in their driveway.

Bobby Dee Keys, the lead singer of the band, said everyone in his neighborhood feels trapped, so he called up his drummer and bass guitarist.

“We've set up a little outdoor concert,” Keys said. “We call it The Bobby Dee Keys Outdoor Concert Series, and we've set up on our driveway. We've tried to make it look like a little bit of stage.”

This is the second time Keys has played music from his driveway and now people from around the neighborhood gather around while practicing social distancing.

“You see across the street from our house, everyone is spread out on the sidewalk,” he said. “Teenagers and even younger kids too, families just come out and wanna see some live music and it just kind of lifts spirits.”

Keys has no income right now due to the coronavirus's economic impact. He said he holds the free concerts to see his neighbors smile and dance.

“It's pretty awesome,” he said. “I don't know how they're feeling, but to me it made me feel really good as they were coming down their driveways.

They were all out dancing in their yards across the street, it's pretty neat.”

Keys, along with many other musicians, hopes the coronavirus blows over soon.

“It's bearing on us right now,” he said. “We still have bills and we've gotta eat like everyone else, but we're not the only ones. My girl and I are hanging in there.”

