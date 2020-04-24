'We're ready to go, we were ready a month ago': Parma Motor Vu drive-in theater reopening

Owner Susan Haaheim says they were set to open for the season back on March 27 but Governor Brad Little's state-wide stay-at-home order put the breaks on that.

PARMA, Idaho — If you're feeling nostalgic for a group gathering or a dinner and movie that doesn't take place within the walls of your own home, consider making the drive to Parma to catch a double feature at the Parma Motor Vu Drive-in.

Owner Susan Haaheim says they were set to open for the season back on March 27 but Governor Brad Little's state-wide stay-at-home order put the breaks on that. But Friday night at 8:30 p.m., Parma Motor Vu will open its gates to anxious movie-goers.

"I think people just want to get out," Haaheid said. "We usually have the capacity of 230 cars with what's going on with social distancing, I think we'll be able to do about half of that."

Haaheid said during their five-week closure, they've had to figure out a few things, like how to safely serve food.

"We've taken off any cooked items, hot dogs pretzels."

Essentially, customers can purchase beverages and prepackaged snacks outside the Snack Shack. And good news - restrooms will be open so you don't have to hold it for the entire double feature.

This weekend, catch Disney's 'Onward', followed by 'Call of the Wild.'

"When you say ready, we're ready, but it's going to be something we've never done before," Haaheid said.

To find out what movies will be at Parma Motor Vu next, check out their Facebook page here.