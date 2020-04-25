Boise bar owners react to Idaho's four-phase plan to re-open the economy

One bar owner told KTVB he and others are wondering why smaller bars can't re-open at the same time as dining rooms in restaurants.

BOISE, Idaho — After Governor Brad Little announced his four-phased plan to reopen Idaho's economy, one Boise bar owner said he and others are feeling like they were left out in the cold.

The plan starts on Friday, May 1. Every phase will last for at least two weeks, so the state can see if the phase will lead to a spike in cases.

During each phase, Idahoans will see fewer restrictions and more businesses open. Bars and nightclubs aren’t scheduled to re-open until the fourth phase. That’s scheduled to start on June 13, if there isn’t a spike in cases.

Ted Challenger owns three bars in downtown Boise, Amsterdam, Strange Love, and Dirty Little Roddy’s.

“Overall I enjoy the plan because it gives us guidelines from which we can make business decisions now,” he said.

While he enjoys the plan overall, he does have questions about it.

“What I'm confused about and I think most people in our industry, how did you come up with that plan,” Challenger said.

He told KTVB he understands why the two night clubs, Strange Love and Dirty Little Roddy’s need to wait to open.

“I do understand that to be part of this community, you have to make sacrifices, so I am okay waiting until the 13 to open the large clubs,” he said. “I have dancing, because how do you social distance on a dance floor?”

While bars and nightclubs need to wait until the middle of June to re-open, restaurant owners can begin opening their dining rooms in the middle of May, during phase two of the plan.

"The Bardenay restaurant is a large huge facility with a lot of staff, and there are a lot of customers and waiter interaction during it," Challenger said. "How is that any different than opening a bar, say Cactus sized, that holds 50 people and can do social distancing and get open a little bit earlier?"

The dining rooms can start to open only if the owners follow social distancing guidelines and get a plan approved by their local health district.

“I think they just characterized all bars, night clubs and concert halls in one large group and it needs to be broken down a little further,” Challenger said.

A spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent KTVB a statement explaining the difference.

“The distinction being made between bars and restaurants is that restaurants can more readily allow for physical distancing and sanitation in a more controlled environment (for example, arranging seating, limiting hours and guests, having directional walkways, sanitizing and cleaning between guests). Bars tend to be more standing room only, are more closely packed, and have a more limited ability to control the placement of guests as well as cleaning and distancing,” the statement read.

The distinction was something that also confused Michael Frazier, the founder and CEO of Payette Brewing Co. in Boise.

Frazier told KTVB though he’s glad the state has something in place now.

“I think the last month, with so many uncertainties and things are changing so fast,” he said. So, it’s hard to plan for an opening date when it seems to be a moving target.”

Although, the target date of June 13 to re-open his taproom shocked him.

“It was further out than I expected,” he said. “I'm not a health expert so I can't pretend to know better than they do.”

He, like Challenger, does wonder about the difference between a small bar and a dining room in a restaurant.

“How is that vastly different than if all the safety measures are in place for someone to have a beer in a bar,” Frazier said. “So, that is definitely a question I have.”

Both Frazier and Challenger are ready to return to work. Both businessmen were fortunate to secure a PPP loan which has helped, but both are still losing out on revenue.

“We’re not doing well at all, the PPP money is protecting employees,” Challenger said. It costs me $50,000 a month just to be closed sitting still, with utilities that still have to be paid, building insurance, loans.”

Frazier told KTVB his brewing company has also taken some revenue losses during the health pandemic.

“A big part of our revenue is our taproom and selling draft beer to bars and restaurants,” he said. “So, that’s definitely taken a hit and also why everyone wants to get back open again.”

Both men have started working on plans to reopen their business, but Frazier said some guidance on what to do exactly would be helpful.

Meanwhile, Challenger is planning on reopening Amsterdam in phase two with the restaurant dining rooms. This is because that bar also sells food.

He told KTVB he’s planning on sectioning areas off inside and having more of an atmosphere where people reserve tables and they can stay there for the night, as opposed to standing and walking around.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus