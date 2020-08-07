Crime Stoppers looking for missing Caldwell teen

CALDWELL, Idaho — Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho is searching for a missing 16-year-old Caldwell teenager who has been missing since July 1.
Alyhia Marie Grigg-Crofutt left the city of Caldwell on July 1 and was soon after reported missing.
Grigg-Crofutt has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment, according to CSSI.
Anyone with information regarding the teen's whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a web tip at 343COPS.com.
