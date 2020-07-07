Police searching for missing Boise man

Ali has not been seen since Friday, July 3.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing man who has not been seen in several days.

According to police, 28-year-old Ali usually checks in with his family at their home on Magnolia Street in Boise's North End every couple days.

The last time they spoke with him was about noon on Friday, July 3.

Officers on the BPD bike patrol are also friendly with Ali and typically see him in downtown Boise but also have not seen him in his usual places the last few days.

Ali is described as being 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothes with red and black shoes.

Police said Ali has been entered into NCIC, a nationwide database for missing persons.