10-year-old Eli was last seen riding his bike in the area of Franklin and Maple Grove roads Monday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to the department, Eli ran away from home around 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers and his parents are worried for his safety.

He has short hair and was wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue shorts.

He was last seen riding a white BMX bike near the intersection of Franklin and Maple Grove roads.