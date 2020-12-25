1 dead, 3 hurt in crash outside of Moscow

The head-on collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

MOSCOW, Idaho — One woman was killed and three other people were hurt in a crash south of Moscow on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened at U.S. 95 and Eid Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 47-year-old Stacey Davis of Moscow was headed south on the highway when she attempted to turn left onto Eid Road. As she turned, Davis' Pontiac Vibe was struck head-on by a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Hailey Dismukes of Post Falls.

Dismukes and her passengers, 75-year-old Calleen White of Coeur d'Alene and 32-year-old Brock Montee of Post Falls, were all taken to Gritman Medical Center by ambulance. White was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Davis was also transported to Gritman Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

ISP investigators are still working to determine which occupants were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.