Multiple crashes, slide-offs reported east of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Police and paramedics are on scene now dealing with a series of car crashes on Interstate 84 east of Boise Tuesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the first wreck was reported at 8:46 a.m. near milepost 71, the Orchard Access Road. The crashes are on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the interstate.

An Idaho Police spokeswoman confirmed that there are four crashes in that area, at least one of which was an injury crash. The inside lane of traffic is blocked both westbound and eastbound as of 10 a.m.

Drivers should slow down and watch for emergency vehicles. Everyone traveling through the area should use caution and expect delays.

Details about the number of people hurt and the severity of their injuries were not immediately available. Ten ISP units are currently on scene, along with Ada County Paramedics and the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the area near the Stage Stop was very icy early Tuesday, but much of the ice has since melted off.