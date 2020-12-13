Single-vehicle crash leaves kills two teens, injures one

Police say the two teens succumbed to their injuries while in the hospital.

NAMPA, Idaho — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash near Chinden Boulevard. Two teenagers died as a result of their injuries.

At around 12:30 a.m., Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Can Ada Road near Chinden Boulevard.

The vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, was heading southbound when the driver lost control, overturned and struck a power pole. Three teenagers were in the car.

An ambulance transported the three to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in both Boise and Nampa. On Sunday afternoon, two of the three teenagers tragically died as a result of their injuries.

ISP is currently investigating the crash.

