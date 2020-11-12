Driver killed in Overland Road collision

The crash happened when a sedan pulling out of a parking lot was hit by a westbound pickup truck Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after a crash in Boise early Friday morning.

The collision happened at 6:25 a.m. on Overland Road near the Cole Road intersection.

According to Boise Police, a sedan was pulling out of a parking lot on the north side of Overland when it was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

The sedan's driver was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics, but did not survive. His or her identity has not yet been released.

Detectives and a crash reconstruction team responded to the site of the collision, and the investigation is ongoing. Any witness to the wreck who has not yet spoken with police is urged to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.