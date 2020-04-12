Police looking for driver of truck that crashed down embankment near Lucky Peak Dam

The truck, which had previously been reported as stolen, came to rest about 800 feet down a steep, dirt embankment.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that went off the road and down an embankment just above Lucky Peak Reservoir late Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 21, just east of Lucky Peak Dam.

A witness saw the pickukp go down the embankment and called for help. However, when emergency responders arrived, the driver had fled.

Troopers are asking the public for information that may help locate the person driving the pickup at the time of the crash.

Anyone who saw someone looking for a ride or otherwise leaving that area at about 4:30 p.m., or has any other information that would help identify or locate the missing driver, is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7550.