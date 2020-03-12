x
SUV crashes into Robie Creek, driver suffers only minor injuries

The vehicle landed on its top. Officials say the roads are covered with ice and make for slick driving conditions.
Credit: BCEM
The driver of this Toyota 4Runner lost control and crashed into Robie Creek Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise County Emergency Management officials are cautioning drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions when heading into the mountains.

This after the driver of a Toyota 4Runner crashed into Robie Creek Wednesday.

BCEM posted several photos of the crash on their Facebook page. One shows the SUV upside in the creek, which is mostly frozen over.

Luckily, the driver, who was the lone person in the SUV, suffered only minor injuries.

Officials say they have not had snow in the area for several days but the roads are very slippery due to frost and ice that has not melted.

They say it doesn't take much to lose control of your vehicle and are urging drivers to be careful on back roads in Boise County. 

Credit: BCEM
The driver of this Toyota 4Runner suffered only minor injuries, according to Boise County Emergency Management.
Credit: BCEM
Tire tracks show where the SUV went off the road and into Robie Creek.

