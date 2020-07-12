Canyon County Sheriff's Office seeks person responsible for crash that badly injured Nampa man

Donald Moala was struck by a pickup truck just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of Locust Lane and Ivy Drive, south of Nampa.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public to help solve a hit-and-run incident that occurred last February.

Donald Moala, 30, was walking along the edge of the road when he was struck by a pickup truck just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of Locust Lane and Ivy Drive, south of Nampa.

Moala suffered numerous injuries including a fractured chest, broken ribs, a broken jaw and a fractured eye socket. He spent five days in the ICU afterwards. He is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Detectives say the vehicle that hit Moala was a white Toyota Tundra, model year 2014-2018. The truck has damage to the passenger side headlight and front fender area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case, particularly body shops that may have worked on white Tundra earlier this year, to contact the sheriff's office at 208-454-7480.

