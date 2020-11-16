Boise woman struck in hit-and-run crash dies

Nampa Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

NAMPA, Idaho — A 68-year-old Boise woman who was hit by a car in Nampa earlier this month has died.

Nampa Police say the hit-and-run crash is now being investigated as a homicide.

Barbara Alexander was hit Nov. 5 on 11th Avenue South, between 11th and 12th South Streets. According to her daughter, the pair was headed to the grocery store when Alexander realized that she did not have her purse.

The woman had pulled over and gotten out of her car to check the back for her purse when she was hit.

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop. Alexander was taken to a local hospital, where doctors realized she had suffered multiple broken bones, internal injuries, and a brain injury in the collision. She died from her injuries this weekend, according to Nampa Police.

The driver who hit Alexander has not been found. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray 2007-2009 Dodge Caliber. The car is missing its passenger side mirror, and likely has damage to the passenger side of the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nampa Police Officer Angela Phillips at 208-468-5310, Detective Chad Benson at 208-468-5584, Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677) or leave a web tip at 343COPS.com.