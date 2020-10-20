Victim identified in Canyon County fatal hit-and-run as investigation continues

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a 66-year-old man.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) continues to investigate a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in Nampa on the morning of Oct. 4. The incident took the life of Albert Guerrero, a 66-year-old man from Nampa.

CCSO received a report of a man laying on the side of Ustick Road near the Northside Boulevard intersection in Nampa. Upon arrival, responding officers located Guerrero in a borrow pit. He appeared to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

During their investigation, detectives discovered Guerrero was released from St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Video evidence showed him leaving the area on foot in a blue hospital smock. It is believed he was attempting to walk back to his residence.

Detectives were later informed by Nampa Police of an earlier report that morning of a suspected DUI driver who was reported for reckless driving in the same area the body was found.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Christian Zumano-Aguilera, was arrested by Nampa police and taken to the Canyon County Jail in the early hours of Oct. 4 on DUI charges. Due to his involvement in the incident, he is also facing two felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Anyone with information regarding Guerrero's whereabouts on the evening of Oct. 3 and early morning of Oct. 4 is urged to contact CCSO detectives at (208) 454-7480.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

