Police: One girl killed, one injured when struck by truck in Nampa

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Midland Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and several pedestrians Monday afternoon that left one girl dead and one in the hospital.

Officers were called to the area of Midland Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue at 4:12 p.m.

Police says that three juvenile females were crossing Midland Boulevard when two of them were struck by a gray Ford F-150 pickup that was turning south from W. Roosevelt Avenue onto Midland.

The driver of the truck is a 23-year-old male from Nampa. His name has not been released.

One of the girls struck by the truck died at the scene. Another female was transported to a local hospital with injuries which police says did not appear to be life-threatening. The other girl was not hurt. All of them are from Nampa, police say.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information is urged to contact Nampa Police Detective Gary Marang at 208-468-5671.

