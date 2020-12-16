One person dead, another critically injured in head-on crash on Highway 16

Investigators say a car collided with a SUV around 9:30 a.m. on the highway between Beacon Light and Floating Feather roads. Both directions of traffic are blocked.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Highway 16 is closed in both directions between W. Beacon Light and W. Floating Feather roads while deputies investigate a fatal head-on collision that occurred earlier this morning.

Investigators say a northbound car collided with a southbound SUV in the middle of the two-lane highway around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators and reconstruction experts are at the scene and trying to figure out what caused the crash to occur.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.