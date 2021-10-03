Couple gets stranded after following GPS down snow-covered road

Two people were stuck near Shoshone Basin overnight before being rescued by a flight crew from Air St. Luke's.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A couple needed to be rescued after getting stuck in a remote area of Twin Falls County.

The sheriff's office said the pair was following their GPS when they steered down the snow-covered, muddy road in the Shoshone Basin.

The couple's minivan became stuck, and they were stranded overnight. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office became aware of the missing couple the next morning, and dispatched deputies and a helicopter from Air St. Luke's to look for them.

Flight crews were able to spot the pair wandering in the desert, and landed the helicopter to transport them both to a nearby hospital. Sheriff's deputies were able to reach the stuck minivan on UTVs.

"With the melting snow pack in the desert the road conditions are poor with several areas covered in water, and thick mud," the sheriff's office said. "We would remind those wanting to get out and explore to let the roads dry out more so that you don't spend an overnight in the desert relying on crews to come out to help you and risk getting stuck as well."

Officials noted that driving on muddy roads also creates deep ruts that further deteriorate the road conditions, even once they have dried out. The sheriff's office is urging everyone to know where they are going, check on road conditions, and not rely solely on GPS, especially in more remote areas.

