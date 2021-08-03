'I'm not dying at 25': Hiker who fell 100 feet thankful to those who rescued them

Just one day before their 25th birthday, Gil Tighe slipped and fell more than 100 feet onto rocks. They said they laid there for a long time believing they might die

One day before their 25th birthday, Gil Tighe survived a fall of more than 100 feet onto some rocks while hiking. They had to be rescued by helicopter at Hug Point State Park, south of Cannon Beach by the Coast Guard on Friday, March 5.

They sustained multiple injuries but say they are glad not to be dead by 25.

Tighe and their partner traveled to the Oregon Coast. They found a trail they hadn't hiked before but thought it would be short and it looked well-traveled. However, the path was narrow and only a few feet in, Tighe slipped and fell.

“My left arm is super broken, probably needs a metal plate in it,” they said. "Fractures in my face, nose, ribs, left elbow, hip … So, I'm in a lot of pain right now, but feeling pretty positive about the amount I'm going to heal, which is incredible considering I fell 100 feet onto the rocks, and here I am walking away only needing one surgery.”

Tighe is thankful to be alive but they said as they laid there for almost an hour, they believed they were going to die.

“I just kept telling them, 'I'm gonna die soon,’" Tighe said.



Tighe was open about their battle with depression and suicidal thoughts earlier in their life. Having overcome all of that, they said that they were in a place in their life where they wanted to live.



“I didn't want to die when I have a good life, good partner, warm house. It's my birthday, I'm not dying at 25,” they said. “To be able to be at this place as an adult and be like 'No I want to live,' is a pretty awesome development for me."

While they're thankful to be alive, they are especially thankful for the volunteers and crew who helped give them a second chance.

“Without them, I'd be dead right now,” they said. "All our health care workers and all our paramedic responders who came through, they really did save my life."

Tighe is young and has plenty of life to live but they said they will never forget 25.



“Yeah I have to say, wasn't sure my 25th birthday would top the last two parties I had, but this will definitely be the hardest to forget.”