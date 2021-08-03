Missing Twin Falls woman found dead in Snake River Canyon

Authorities says Jalea Williams was found dead in her car Saturday night.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls woman who went missing last Tuesday has been found dead inside her car, which went over the rim of the Snake River Canyon.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the victim as 30-year-old Jalea Laren Williams. He says she died from blunt force trauma.

Her car was found Saturday night just east of Sportsman's Warehouse, according to Twin Fall Police Lt. Craig Stotts. It was perched on a plateau inside the canyon.

Emergency responders with Twin Falls Police and Fire were called to the area at around 6:12 p.m. Saturday. Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue were also called out to assist.

Air St. Luke's landed its helicopter nearby and they were able to determine there was just person in the car. A group of rescuers was deployed into canyon and recovered the victim from her vehicle. All personnel was out of the canyon by 9 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Magic Valley Paramedics.

Williams was last seen at her home on Tuesday, March 2, at around 9 p.m. Police say she left the residence of her own will. She was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Sonic.