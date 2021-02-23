Idaho snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Sherman Peak

An Idaho man was found by Bear Lake County Search and Rescue units after he was caught in an avalanche near Sherman Peak.

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho man was killed by an avalanche near Sherman Peak while snowmobiling on Saturday, Feb. 20, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office (BLCSO).

At about 11 a.m., BLCSO was notified of an avalanche in the area and was informed a person was trapped and possibly buried by the avalanche. Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties' Search and Rescue units were activated and sent to the area to respond.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed one person was buried by the avalanche.

The Search and Rescue units, along with other riders on snowmachines, began searching using a search line with snow probes, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was eventually located under a large amount of snow and identified as 48-year-old Allen Foss of Preston. Foss died due to injuries sustained in the avalanche and was deceased when he was found.

Searchers were able to retrieve Foss's body and transport it off the mountain.

BLCSO would like to emphasize that "back-country conditions are extremely dangerous at this time." Avalanche danger is high right now due to the recent heavy snowfall. Extreme caution should be used when recreating, such as bringing others along and carrying emergency and rescue equipment including avalanche beacons.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Foss family and can be found here.

Watch more 'Local News'