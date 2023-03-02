Council Member Elaine Clegg announces departure date

Boise City Council Member Elaine Clegg has officially announced her last day in office, as she resigns to become CEO for Valley Regional Transit.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council Member Elaine Clegg has announced she will complete her tenure as a member of the Boise City Council on March 27th, as she transitions to her new role as CEO of Valley Regional Transit.

Her last city council meeting will convene on Tuesday, March 14.

Clegg's initial announcement of her city council resignation came when the Valley Regional Transit board unanimously voted to appoint her to the new government position, expected to begin on Feb. 13.

The public is invited to attend a celebration recognizing her tenure as a city council member.

The event will follow a brief Council meeting at 6 p.m. in the Maryanne Jordan City Council Chambers.

"I am resigning my City Council seat on March 27 to focus on expanding and enhancing transportation options in the Treasure Valley," said Clegg.

"Thank you to all the incredible people I have served with and to my many friends and family. You have made the journey so productive, such fun and my life so rich."

Clegg was elected to serve as a city council member in November of 2003, serving five terms, with a focus on land use, transportation and sustainability.

Some of her agendas and projects include Whitewater Boulevard, the city's first bus rapid transit corridor on State Street and leading an expansion of transit service on three key corridors.

Clegg also focused on use of the rail corridor running through the valley for passenger service - a project she plans to continue to pursue in her new role.

"It's still hard to think about leaving my service to the city and the citizens of Boise except to say it's been the great honor of my life to have the opportunity to serve my hometown," said Clegg.

Council President Holli Woodings said, "Elaine has truly been one of Boise's great public servants in her time on Council and I'm lucky to count her as a friend and mentor."

"Her legacy with our city is rich, and she's been a stalwart advocate for so many issues from government accountability to open space. We're fortunate to have her at the helm of VRT, and I look forward to working with her as we pursue greater mobility for all Boiseans," said Woodings.

