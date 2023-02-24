Caldwell school behavioral interventionist accused of injuring child

Jamie McInvaille was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. She also has been fired from her job at Van Buren Elementary.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A former behavioral interventionist at Van Buren Elementary School in Caldwell is charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery following a complaint that she may have hurt a child in the school's extended resource room earlier this week.

The complaint against Jamie Lynn McInvaille alleges that, on three occasions Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, she used physical contact to pull two different children off of tables or out of cabinets.

McInvaille worked for an outside agency that contracted with the Caldwell School District. She was arrested Thursday, after the principal of Van Buren Elementary contacted a Caldwell Police Department school resource officer about the complaint, the police department said Friday in a news release.

Before her arrest, the principal conducted an immediate investigation and removed McInvaille's access to the school. Caldwell Police said the incident was reported to the partnering agency, her employer, which immediately terminated McInvaille's employment.

McInvaille was booked into the Canyon County Jail Thursday, but has been released after posting $300 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

"I appreciate the principal's quick response. The partnering agency that employs this individual took responsibility and was very supportive during this investigation," Caldwell School District Superintendent Dr. Shalene French said in the Caldwell P.D. news release. "Our goal is to provide a safe and joyful learning environment for all children, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated."

Another woman also faces misdemeanor charges related to physical abuse of children at a Caldwell school. Kerry Black was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of injury to a child following multiple complaints about Black, formerly a special education preschool teacher who was working at Lincoln Elementary.

Following McInvaille's arrest, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said it "pains" him to "continue hearing about the behavior of people who are in positions of trust and leadership."

If you know of a child you believe is being abused or neglected, contact local law enforcement or call 208-343-COPS.

