Oregon's Malheur County sheriff retiring in April

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe will be retiring from his role in the sheriff's office in April of this year.

Brian Wolfe became Malheur County’s 16th sheriff in June 2011.

Sheriff Wolfe has lived in the Malheur County community his entire life. He served as a police officer for the City of Ontario before joining the Malheur County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Wolfe served as Undersheriff under Sheriff Andy Bentz until Sheriff Bentz retired, then asking Undersheriff Wolfe to succeed him.

The announcement was made during an annual staff meeting on Feb. 28.

The announcement of Wolfe's retirement stated, "Sheriff Wolfe continued to keep the Sheriff's Office on the right course, keeping up with current laws and the needs of our local citizens while always being sensitive to his staff and their family's needs."

It continued: "in true participative leadership fashion, Sheriff Wolfe would never ask of his subordinates to take on a task that he himself would not and often actually did do himself."

"One of the highest honors a leader can receive is the accolade of being someone you would be proud to 'follow' into any conflict set before you. Sheriff Wolfe is that type of leader," said the statement.

In the culmination of Sheriff Wolfe's announcement speech, he extended the offer of interim sheriff to Undersheriff Travis Johnson.

