Elaine Clegg is the new CEO for Valley Regional Transit

Clegg starts the position on Feb. 13.

BOISE, Idaho — Elaine Clegg was voted in by the Valley Regional Transit Board of Directors to be the agency's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The board voted unanimously to appoint her to the position and she begins the job on Feb. 13.

“I believe deeply in the power of safe and effective transportation options, and I am excited to work on creating strong support for the VRT vision,” Clegg said. “There is an urgency to improving access to transit services, especially at this pivotal moment in the region’s development. I think we can get people in the valley excited about transit and the need for new and increased transit funding that will expand the possibilities and improve quality of life for the entire region.”

Prior to this, Clegg has been the President of the Boise City Council. KTVB previously reported that if Clegg was confirmed at Valley Regional Transit (VRT) she would step down from her position on the city council and recommend someone to fill the spot.

I addition to her position on the council, Clegg also served on various other transportation boards including on the VRT Board or Directors and the Executive Board. She had recused herself from the process of searching for the new CEO.

According to multiple persons on the VRT Board, like Kuna Mayor and Chair of the VRT Board of Directors, Joe Stear and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Clegg was the right candidate for the job.

“The VRT Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve Elaine as the next CEO because we recognize her visionary mindset, passion for public transportation, knack for coalition-building, and deep ties to the community,” said Stear. “These are critical attributes for VRT’s leader as we work to enhance public transit in a rapidly-growing region, and I look forward to working with her.”

Clegg replaces Kelli Badesheim who has worked at the agency for 22 years and is retiring.

“I feel incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to work in this space for so long,” Badesheim said. “When it comes down to it, public transportation is all about people – connecting people to places and providing the freedom for people to move around the region. It has been our hope at VRT that we help create a better community for everyone, and I am proud of the work we have done to shape the region. I look forward to watching VRT continue to grow into the regional authority we have envisioned.”

