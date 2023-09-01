Gov. Little says education is priority, remembers Idaho murder victims in 2023 State of the State Address

Example video title will go here for this video

Gov. Brad Little is beginning his second term in office. He vowed to continue the fight against fentanyl, and proposed directing $120 million to property tax relief.

“80 percent – four out of five Idaho voters – approve of what we did during the 2022 extraordinary session last September,” he said, later adding a line that drew laughter in the Idaho House chamber. “I will sheepishly admit, I checked the ballot results in Emmett. Would you believe funding education and cutting taxes was more popular than their hometown governor?”

The “strong mandate” the governor referred to is from the November 2022 election results : the statewide advisory vote on the legislation passed during a special session on Sept. 1, 2022 . The legislation authorized one-time tax rebates late last year, established a flat income tax starting with the 2023 tax year, and established dedicated funds totaling more than $400 million for public schools and career training.

“Let’s spend our time and energy to improve the lives of Idahoans for generations to come,” Gov. Little said Monday in the opening minutes of his 2023 State of the State Address. “With the winds at our back and a strong mandate from every corner of Idaho, let’s work together to translate the people’s vote into action by making – dare I say historic – investments in education a reality.”

As he begins his second term as chief executive for the State of Idaho, Gov. Brad Little is urging lawmakers to “focus on the big things.”

Idaho First plan : Gov. Little talks taxes, education, crime

The State of the State Address immediately follows the opening of the new session of the Idaho Legislature. It’s an occasion for the governor to outline budget and policy recommendations.

On tax relief, Little said “we’re not done yet.” For the upcoming fiscal year, he proposes an additional $120 million toward property tax relief.

Property taxes, the governor noted, are paid to local governments – not the state government – but he said there are some things the state can do to keep property tax bills in check: state investment in local infrastructure, which could curb increases in local taxes and fees; also, looking at parameters for the circuit breaker program, which are set by the state. Circuit breaker reduces property taxes for qualified homeowners.

This year, Little is calling his package of recommendations the “Idaho First” plan. He repeated a goal he’s mentioned frequently since he first took office in 2019: “To make Idaho the place where all can have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and for the ones who have left to choose to return.”

Gov. Little said first in his Idaho First plan is education. He's proposing a new starting salary of more than $47,000 a year for new teachers, and raises averaging more than $6,300 for all teachers. The governor also proposes making the Empowering Parents grant program permanent, among other recommendations.

Little coupled his higher education proposals with expanded economic opportunities.

“We’ve made huge progress in connecting employers with resources to train employees, and my Idaho First plan helps get even more skilled workers through their doors,” he said, just before announcing his Idaho Launch proposal: scholarships of $8,500 each to graduating Idaho high school students to attend an Idaho university, college, career-technical or workforce training program.

“There are many pathways to success in today’s economy and all pathways deserve our support,” Little said. “For some students, it means getting their CDL, becoming a lineman, or pursuing welding. For others, it is engineering, teaching, healthcare or business. No matter what path a student chooses, we are making it easier for them to get the advanced training they need to propel themselves and Idaho’s economy forward.”

Another priority in his Idaho First plan, Little said, is public safety and support for law enforcement.

The governor called for a moment of silence for Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Maddie Mogen – the four University of Idaho students who were murdered in November at a house near the campus in Moscow.

“The loss of these incredible people is felt exponentially, and we will never forget them,” Little said. “We will vigorously seek justice for the victims and the many loved ones they leave behind.”

As he talked about crime, the governor took aim at fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid linked to a rising number of overdose deaths. He announced proposals to fund a new ISP statewide drug interdiction team, enhanced testing and training, and a new educational awareness campaign called “All it Takes.” Little also said he is sending ISP drug interdiction specialists to the US-Mexico border, as he did in 2021 after the State of Arizona called for support.