Boise City Council president being considered for the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg may step down from her position if confirmed as the CEO of Valley Regional Transit (VRT).

The executive committee of VRT, the Treasure Valley’s regional public transportation agency, recommended Clegg's name to the board. Clegg applied in October after considering the position in late summer, Clegg told KTVB.

Clegg said she has had internal conversations with fellow council members and some staff in the city, letting them know she applied. She has been on city council for 19 years.

"What would it feel like to leave 19 years of what you love? It's tough," she said. "It's such an important position at a pivotal time for transit in this region, and I'd like to focus my energy there."

If Clegg is confirmed by the board when they meet on Jan. 9, she will step down from her position and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will recommend someone to fill the empty spot. Council would later vote on the mayor's recommendation.

Clegg is the longest-serving current member of the Boise City Council. She began her first term in January 2004, following the November 2003 city election.

All Boise City Council seats will be up for election in November 2023. For the first time in city history, all six seats will be elected by district rather than at-large. Three council seats were elected by district in the 2021 election.

