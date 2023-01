Highway 95 was closed Monday from mileposts 140 to 160 due to a crash.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department has reopened US Highway 95 after it was closed Monday due to a crash and road conditions.

The highway was closed between mileposts 140-160, from Mill Creek Road in Council to the Little Salmon River Bridge near New Meadows.

ITD reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday that the road was blocked due to a vehicle crash.

All lanes are back open.

