Idaho House majority caucus chair looks ahead to 2021 legislative session

Lawmakers already know balancing budgets in 2021 will be very challenging.

BOISE, Idaho — Since the end of the 2020 legislative session, there has been criticism about how lawmakers handled the end of the session. Democrats have said that the Republican majority spent too much time on social issues, like banning transgender athletes.

Majority caucus chair, Republican Megan Blanksma, says from her perspective though, lawmakers were trying their best under the circumstances.

“We did what we could before we left making sure that there was adequate funds should we have a problem with regard to funding state agencies," she told KTVB on Monday. "So, we did our best with the knowledge that we had at the time. I don't know that there would have been a better way. I wish there was.

"I think we all left feeling uncomfortable and feeling like we didn't truly accomplish everything that we necessarily wanted to accomplish during the legislative session in our hurry to get through the budget bills," Blanksma added. "But I think that we tried to temper all that we did, knowing that there was potentially a really large issue with coronavirus."

Like other lawmakers, Blanksma says she has heard a lot from her constituents about Gov. Little's stay-at-home order and plan to reopen the state.

“I think that there is a little bit of arbitrariness on which businesses can be open," she said. "And so it'd be nice to kind of smooth that out. I think there's some valid opinions there and some things to talk about."

The representative from Nampa adds that she understands the health concerns of opening up Idaho, but for the most part, she believes Idahoans have shown they can be responsible.

“I understand people have concerns about this whole thing flaring up again, and I get it, and it should be a concern," she said. "But, I also think we asked Idahoans to act responsibly for a good, long time. I mean six weeks is a long time to expect people to behave the way they did."

Blanksma says she has heard from her constituents about the need to reopen their businesses. One business field has continued to come up: cosmetology.

“That's been the most controversial shutdown and it's because of the license issue," she said. "I mean, it's one thing for restaurants to say that 'I'm going to open,' you know, and from what I'm understanding from health districts is they're not going to fine them; they're just going to give them suggestions on how to operate responsibly. You have the cosmetologist that can potentially lose their license and their livelihood because of that."

Looking ahead to the 2021 session, Blanksma knows there are tough decisions ahead.

“I think, in particular, the budget is just going to be a major issue, and in trying to figure out how to cope with the loss of business that we've had over the last several weeks it's only going to continue,” Blanksma said. “With regard to education, we did the spending package. Now we're finding that we're going to have to have a rescission on everything. So that changes the focus of how you look at education in Idaho.”

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus resources: