Police receive bomb threat called mentioning Caldwell school Friday

Caldwell Police said the threatening call was traced to another state.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell schools went into hall check Friday morning after police told administrators of a potential threat to one of the Caldwell School District's middle schools. The Caldwell Police Department later said there "is absolutely no evidence to suggest that there is any bomb in any Caldwell school."

Earlier, the police department and the Caldwell School District said dispatch received a call indicating there was a bomb at a school, and that the call was traced back to a landline from another state.

Caldwell schools, including charter schools and schools in the Vallivue School District, were being swept to ensure students were safe, the police department said in a post on Facebook. As the sweeps were completed, students were taken out of hall check, which is an emergency response procedure in which students remain in classrooms behind closed doors and classroom instruction continues.

Some time after its initial post about the potential threat, Caldwell Police said the threat came from Illinois, and that the caller indicated they were calling in regard to a Louisiana school.

"We will have additional law enforcement presence throughout the day. Schools will continue to be conducted as normal and administration will work with law enforcement to monitor the situation," Caldwell School District administrators said in a Facebook post addressed to parents, guardians and students. "If a parent, student, staff member, or community member sees or hears something suspicious it can be reported anonymously through the See Tell Now website... or please call police or contact school administration. We take all concerns about school safety seriously and want to respond appropriately."

As for the Vallivue School District, which includes parts of Caldwell, Nampa and surrounding areas, class was not in session Friday because of a professional development day. Schools are closed this coming Monday, Feb. 20, for President's Day.

