Mountain Home High School under lockdown due to threat, superintendent says

According to the email that was sent out to parents and staff, the person who made the threat is not on campus.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home High School was placed under lockdown on Wednesday due to a threat specific to the school according to an email from the district's superintendent, James Gilbert.

The email, sent out to parents and staff, says the person who made the threat is not on campus. The school was placed in lockdown "at the recommendation of law enforcement," the email says.

The school is planning to release the students from there and the nearby junior high school. Police are on location, according to the email. Mountain Home School District also confirmed the lockdown via Facebook.

This story will be updated.

