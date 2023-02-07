Suspect arrest puts Star Elementary in temporary lockdown

Star Elementary was put in a temporary lockdown Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement attempted arrest a "dangerous and potentially armed" suspect.

STAR, Idaho — An arrest in close proximity to Star Elementary put the school into a temporarily lockdown Tuesday afternoon as officers and deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Star Police attempted to bring a "dangerous and potentially armed" suspect into custody.

According to Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick, deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office were in the processing of issuing a warrant for the suspect, when the individual left their home.

An officer with Star Police saw the suspect and pulled them over before a warrant was served.

Chadwick said the officer pulled the suspect over "within close proximity" of the elementary school, forcing officials to put the school into lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

The suspect is now in custody and the school is not on lockdown. Also, no children were harmed or were "ever in harm's way," Chadwick said in a Twitter thread.

"I want to thank our Star Police Officers for their quick work in apprehending this individual and making sure Star remains a safe place to live," Chadwick said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released. Check back for updates.

