Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person near Chinden and North Park Meadow Way did not locate that person.

BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown.

The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did not locate the individual. The search area, just east of the Eagle/Chinden intersection, was near the Hobble Creek subdivision and West Boise YMCA as well as Andrus Elementary.

The principal of Andrus Elementary, Dani Andrus, wrote in a letter to parents that the possible suspicious activity was reported in the neighborhood, not on the school campus. Still, Boise Police officers searched the interior and exterior of the school, and officers remained at the school during morning drop-off.

The school was not on lockdown, and was cleared to resume normal school activities as of 8:30 a.m., Andrus said.

Police also used a drone as an additional safety measure, and students stayed inside during recess.

"As per our safety measures already in place, our perimeter doors are locked at all times, as are our interior classroom hallway doors," Andrus wrote. "All visitors to the building must continue to provide identification."

Police have not released any further specifics about the possible suspicious activity or the subject of the search.

